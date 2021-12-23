Pakistan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia holds interactive session
KARACHI: Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Lt Gen Bilal Akbar (Retd) held a community interaction with the members of the Pakistani community at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by a cross-section of the community from as far as Makkah Mukarramah region.
The ambassador talked about the depth of Pak-Saudi ties and highlighted on the success of the recently concluded OIC extraordinary summit in Pakistan on Afghanistan.
Ambassador Bilal Akbar also attended to various views, comments and suggestions shared by the community members, especially issues related to their work condition, Iqama renewals and legal issues associated with the lapse of their exit/reentry visas due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.
The ambassador assured the community of the fullest cooperation of the Embassy and the Consulate General in facilitating Pakistanis living in the kingdom in the best possible manner.
