PDWP approves four uplift projects worth Rs12.274 billion

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved execution of four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs12.‪274 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 45th meeting of the PDWP presided over by Planning and Development Board chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The schemes included construction of Meer Chakar-e-Azam Rind Flyover on Shumali Phatak Kot Addu at the cost of Rs‪633.124 million, tertiary care hospital (Nishtar-II) Multan at the cost of Rs9.‪596 billion, Surgical City Sialkot at the cost of Rs1.‪721 billion and parking sheds for solid waste machinery in Sahiwal and Sialkot at the cost of Rs‪323.169 million.

P&D secretary Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the P&D Board and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.