Petrol Prices decreased by Rs.5 in Pakistan
Islamabad: The government has announced a decrease in the per litre price of petrol by Rs.5 in Pakistan on Wednesday 15th December.
The new price of (MS) petrol per litre is decreased from Rs.145.82 to Rs.140.82.
The prices of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) after the decline of Rs.5 have changed from Rs.142.62 to 137.62.
However, the Kerosene (SKO) saw a decline of Rs.7 after which the new price is Rs.116.53 to Rs.109.63 and a similar decrease of Rs.7 was observed in Light Diesel Oil Rs.114.07 to Rs.107.06.
The decline is globally observed in the prices of petrol, which caused the downward trend in Pakistan.
The new prices will be effective from 16th December 2021.
