Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 11:23 pm
Petrol strike

Image: Athar Khan/Bol News

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of the prices of petroleum products with the reduction of Rs.8 to Rs.10.

According to OGRA sources, in case of an increased levy tax, the prices might be reduced up to Rs.4 per liter, while in the situation of doubling of tax, prices can be sustained.

The new prices for the next fortnight will be announced tomorrow.

The prices of petroleum products in the global market have continued at 74 per barrel, claimed the sources.

However, the government has bought oil at 68-74 a barrel in the last 13 days. The ups and downs in the world market lead to a decrease in prices in Pakistan.

Dealer margin on petrol was amplified from Rs 3.91 to Rs 4.90 while dealer margin on high-speed diesel was accepted to be amplified from Rs 3.30 to Rs 4.13.

Read More

1 hour ago
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics

BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
1 hour ago
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021

BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
2 hours ago
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
2 hours ago
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report

SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...
3 hours ago
Vietnam's auto sales up 30% in November

HANOI: Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market...
4 hours ago
Falling tomato prices pull down New Zealand's overall food prices

WELLINGTON -- Food prices fell 0.6 percent in November compared with last...