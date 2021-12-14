Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of the prices of petroleum products with the reduction of Rs.8 to Rs.10.
According to OGRA sources, in case of an increased levy tax, the prices might be reduced up to Rs.4 per liter, while in the situation of doubling of tax, prices can be sustained.
The new prices for the next fortnight will be announced tomorrow.
The prices of petroleum products in the global market have continued at 74 per barrel, claimed the sources.
However, the government has bought oil at 68-74 a barrel in the last 13 days. The ups and downs in the world market lead to a decrease in prices in Pakistan.
Dealer margin on petrol was amplified from Rs 3.91 to Rs 4.90 while dealer margin on high-speed diesel was accepted to be amplified from Rs 3.30 to Rs 4.13.
