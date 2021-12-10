Preparations for Islamic Solidarity Games reach 90% completion

KARACHI: The preparation for the 5th Islamic Sports Solidarity Games to be held in Konya, Turkey, are almost complete, a statement said on Friday.

The Islamic Sports Solidarity Federation (ISSF) announced that 90 per cent preparations for the games, scheduled to be held from August 9 to 18, 2022, are completed.

Sports venues for swimming, cycling and athletics are still under construction and will be ready by February 2022. The athletes’ village is also ready to accommodate all athletes and sports delegations.

This is according to the site visit report of the ISSF Supervision and Coordination Commission (SCC) chaired by Hamad Kalkaba with members, Kazi Rajib Uddin Chapol, Konul Nurullayeva, Mohamed Adel Zahra and Ashraf S Dahroug.

The SCC’s visit included inspections of all sports venues and facilities, as well as meetings with the Games Organising Committee, in the presence of Prof Dr Halis Yunus Ersöz, the Games director and the deputy minister of youth and sports of Turkey.

The SCC reviewed the organising committee’s latest preparations, including status and plans for sports venues and facilities for each sport, games, general sports programme, general regulations and technical handbooks, mascot and updates on communications with the relevant international federations.

It also inspected contracts with the accredited anti-doping lab, games website and social media, updates on communications with the member NOCs, marketing and TV broadcasting.

The SCC held a meeting with Mayor of Konya, Uğur İbrahim Altay, who showed interest to coordinate with the organising committee and provide all facilities and support to ensure the success of the games.

The SCC’s report confirmed the importance of sending the games general regulations and technical handbooks to the member NOCs before December 15, 2021 so that each NOC will have time to make its budget and obtain other governmental approvals necessary for their participation.

Formerly scheduled to take place in September 2021, the games were postponed to August 2022. This decision was taken at the meeting of ISSF Executive Board, presided over by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud, with the games organising committee, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and difficulties that the participating countries may face in getting vaccinations and flight procedures.

The games general sports programme will include football, basketball, handball, volleyball, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, swimming, athletics, gymnastics, archery, cycling (for the first time), kickboxing, bocce, traditional archery, shooting and table tennis.