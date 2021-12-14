Prices of most production goods fall in China
BEIJING — Over half of the production goods monitored by the government declined in the first 10 days of December compared with the previous 10 days, official data showed Tuesday.
Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, the prices of 36 goods dropped during the period, with 11 registering higher prices and three seeing their prices remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Liquified natural gas led the downward trend with an 18.4-percent fall in price, followed by sulfuric acid and coke, showed the data.
The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.
Read More
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics
BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021
BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report
SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...