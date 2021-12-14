Prices of most production goods fall in China

A shopper picks imported products at a supermarket in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. (PHOTO BY ZHANG YUN / FOR CHINA DAILY)

BEIJING — Over half of the production goods monitored by the government declined in the first 10 days of December compared with the previous 10 days, official data showed Tuesday.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, the prices of 36 goods dropped during the period, with 11 registering higher prices and three seeing their prices remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Liquified natural gas led the downward trend with an 18.4-percent fall in price, followed by sulfuric acid and coke, showed the data.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.