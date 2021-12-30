PTCL Group welcome 4th batch of FUEL leadership programme

KARACHI: PTCL Group has welcomed the 4th batch of its flagship leadership development programme ‘FUEL’, a statement said on Thursday.

The programme focuses on carving out the next line of business leaders through two-year immersive training of its most talented and top performing employees, it added.

“I congratulate the graduating batch and wish them good luck in their professional careers. Moreover, I would like to wholeheartedly welcome the new batch and encourage them to pursue their dreams with enthusiasm and passion,” PTCL and Ufone Group chief human resource officer Syed Mazhar Hussain said.

“I have always believed that great companies are a reflection of their people. When you have talented people in your company with the right culture and right discipline, they can move mountains,” he added.

An event was organised in Islamabad to welcome the new batch and bid farewell to the graduating batch. PTCL and Ufone president and group chief executive officer Hatem Bamatraf along with the top management attended the event.

PTCL launched the FUEL programme in 2013 to prepare the next generation of leaders to assume important organisational responsibilities and so far over 100 employees from various functions have been trained thoroughly.

However, this year Ufone is also participating in the programme that will provide a learning opportunity for mid-level professionals within the company.

FUEL is feedback-intensive and transformative in nature that helps the employees in acquiring a clear perspective on their career path and future. The programme consists of rigorous development interventions such as certifications, executive coaching, leadership academy in collaboration with LUMS, mobility program, job rotation.

PTCL and Ufone have been recently recognised as the best places to work by the Pakistan society of human resource management (PSHRM) at its 2021 Annual awards, authenticating the Group’s standing as one of the most employee-centric organisations in the country.