Punjab Minister directs to start work on approved schemes

Staff Reporter BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 09:15 pm

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed early issuance of orders to start work on approved schemes under the Annual Development Programme, and to ensure complete utilisation of allocated funds.

During a meeting to review the execution of schemes under the Annual Development Programme, Iqbal directed expediting the process of recruitment and promotion in the department and its allied wings.

He also directed early redressal of complaints lodged on the Citizen Portal, the submission plan of setting up new expo centres and expediting work on model bazaar expansion programme.

Punjab Industries and Commerce secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, heads of subsidiaries of the industry and the Commerce Department attended the meeting.

