Realme to expand distribution in Pakistan

KARACHI: Smartphone brand realme has partnered with three distributors for better consumer outreach across the country, a statement said on Thursday.

In order to expand its footprint in Pakistan, realme has partnered with Airlink Communications (north region), United Mobile (central region) and Muller and Phipps (south region), to embark on a new era with a sales-first approach for Pakistan, it added.

With expansion in focus, the company has appointed Harvey He as the new country manager for Pakistan and joined hands with the three leading channel distributors.

These strategic developments underscore a new direction for realme, following the local assembly of its smartphones in Pakistan.

Being the fastest growing smartphone brand of the country, Pakistan ranks among the top four markets for realme within South Asia.

The brand went on to sell more than two million devices in Pakistan since its entry, while a local assembly line has also been set up in the country to absorb the rise in demand for realme products which in-turn will bring a lot of benefit to the end-consumer by making product prices even more attractive.

The onboarding of the three distributors amplifies the sales-first approach that is at the heart of realme’s strategy for Pakistan in 2022.

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible.

It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.