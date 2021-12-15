Rs200 prize bond draw list: December 15, 2021 – draw 88

Wednesday: Draw No. 88 – Rs200 prize bond Draw list was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

According to National Savings, balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners.

Rs 200 prize bond draw list

The Winner’s list of 200 prize bond draw will be updated here soon.