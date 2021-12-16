SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 05:30 am
SAR TO PKR

The SAR gains against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.9 and Rs47.46 at 9:00 am PST on December 16, 2021.

The SAR increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs46.88 and Rs47.46 on December 16th, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

SAR TO PKR Open market

Check the updated Saudi riyal to PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
16 Dec, 2021 46.9 47.46

This Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

Read More

1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Pound, Riyal exchange rates on, 16th December 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 16th December 2021, Check...
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Dubai on, 16th December 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rates in Dubai (16th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...
3 hours ago
AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan on 16th December 2021

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 106,910. These...
3 hours ago
USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
7 hours ago
EU lawmakers back rules to curb Big Tech

STRASBOURG - The European Parliament on Wednesday approved its proposal for major...