SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

The SAR gains against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.9 and Rs47.46 at 9:00 am PST on December 16, 2021.

The SAR increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs46.88 and Rs47.46 on December 16th, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

SAR TO PKR Open market

Check the updated Saudi riyal to PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING 16 Dec, 2021 46.9 47.46

This Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.