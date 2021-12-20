SAR TO PKR open market rates on, 21st December 2021

The SAR increased against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.9 and Rs47.43 at 8:00 am PST on December 21, 2021.

The SAR against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs46.88 and Rs46.96 on Dec 20, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.