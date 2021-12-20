SAR TO PKR open market rates on, 21st December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.9 and Rs47.43 at 8:00 am PST on December 21, 2021.
The SAR against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs46.88 and Rs46.96 on Dec 20, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
SAR TO PKR Open market
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|21st December, 2021
|46.9
|47.43
This Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.
Read More
Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 21st December 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Price in UAE (21st December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...
Bitcoin to PKR: Today's BTC TO PKR on, 21st December 2021
Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 BTC...
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 21st December 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 21st, 2021 stands at Rs107,253...
Current account deficit balloons to $7 billion in five months
KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit has ballooned to $7 billion during the...
SBP praises banks for disbursing Rs1.4 trillion agriculture credit
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Monday...