SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 29th December 2021

29th Dec, 2021. 05:30 am
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee

The SAR increased against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs 46.50 and Rs 47.00 at 9:00 am PST on December 29th, 2021.

SAR TO PKR Open Market

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate given below. (Updated, 29th December 2021)

 

DATE BUYING SELLING
29 Dec, 2021 46.50 47.00

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Riyal to PKR fluctuates on daily basis. The Saudi Riyal is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is the authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world.

