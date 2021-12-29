SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 29th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs 46.50 and Rs 47.00 at 9:00 am PST on December 29th, 2021.
SAR TO PKR Open Market
Today SAR to PKR buying rate and selling rate given below. (Updated, 29th December 2021)
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|29 Dec, 2021
|46.50
|47.00
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Riyal to PKR fluctuates on daily basis. The Saudi Riyal is recognized as an important currency worldwide.
