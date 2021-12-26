Saudi Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, 26th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.00 and Rs47.44 at 9:00 am PST on December 26th, 2021.

Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR

