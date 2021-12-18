Saudi Riyal to PKR (SAR TO PKR) rates on, 19th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.9 and Rs47.81 at 8:00 am PST on December 19, 2021.
The SAR increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs46.88 and Rs46.96 on Dec 18, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
SAR TO PKR Open market
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|19 December, 2021
|46.9
|47.81
This Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.
Read More
UAE Dirham to PKR rates on, 19th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 19th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 19, 2021 stands at Rs107,253...
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 19th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
China's Changqing oilfield hits 60 mln TOE production mark
XI'AN -- Changqing oilfield, China's largest oil-and-gas field, has produced over 60...
Complaints against China's banking sector rise in Q3
BEIJING -- Consumer complaints received by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory...