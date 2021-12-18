Saudi Riyal to PKR (SAR TO PKR) rates on, 19th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 04:45 am
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee

The SAR increased against the PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.9 and Rs47.81 at 8:00 am PST on December 19, 2021.

The SAR increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs46.88 and Rs46.96 on Dec 18, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

 

SAR TO PKR Open market

DATE BUYING SELLING
19 December, 2021 46.9 47.81

This Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

 

 

