Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rate on Dec 31, 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (31st Dec 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Riyal to PKR (SAR TO PKR) was Rs 46.00 while its selling rate was Rs47.48 currency market on December 31, 2021.
Today Saudi Riyal To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|31 Dec, 2021
|45.14
|47.48
Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan – The Saudi Riyal is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
