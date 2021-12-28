Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 28th Dec 2021

The SAR increased against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.00 and Rs47.55 at 9:00 am PST on December 28th, 2021.

Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR

Today SAR to PKR buying rate and selling rate is Rs 46.00 and Rs 47.44 respectively. (Updated, 27th December 2021)

DATE BUYING SELLING 28 Dec, 2021 46.60 47.55

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.