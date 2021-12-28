Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 28th Dec 2021

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 06:00 pm
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee

The SAR increased against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.00 and Rs47.55 at 9:00 am PST on December 28th, 2021.

Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR

Today SAR to PKR buying rate and selling rate is Rs 46.00 and Rs 47.44 respectively. (Updated, 27th December 2021)

DATE BUYING SELLING
28 Dec, 2021 46.60 47.55

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Read More

55 mins ago
Minister assures gas supply to export-oriented industries

LAHORE: The gas supply to the industries will be restored from December...
2 hours ago
Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports

ISTANBUL: Private Turkish and Qatari companies have agreed to jointly operate five airports...
2 hours ago
Russian gas supplies to Europe under scrutiny

BERLIN: With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions...
2 hours ago
Meezan Bank, Pak Suzuki to offer financing benefits for middle-income customers

KARACHI: Meezan Bank and Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited signed a memorandum...
2 hours ago
Roche Diagnostics introduces self-testing device for INR monitoring

KARACHI: Roche Diagnostics Pakistan has introduced CoaguChek INRange for the patients on...
3 hours ago
Farmers paying extra Rs600 on urea bag

KARACHI: The farmers are paying an extra price of around Rs600/bag of...