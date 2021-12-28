Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 28th Dec 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal (SAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs46.00 and Rs47.55 at 9:00 am PST on December 28th, 2021.
Today’s Saudi Riyal to PKR
Today SAR to PKR buying rate and selling rate is Rs 46.00 and Rs 47.44 respectively. (Updated, 27th December 2021)
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|28 Dec, 2021
|46.60
|47.55
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
