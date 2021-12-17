SECP takes actions against companies on illicit activities
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated legal action against various companies for carrying unauthorised and illegal business activities, a SECP notice stated.
The companies, through their online platforms/websites are involved in illegal schemes regarding fractionalisation of real estate assets and are selling those fractions to the public at large, it added.
According to the notice issued, the companies involved in the illegal business activities include Beacon Marketing (Private) Limited, International Hospitality Investment Group (Private) Limited, Dao Proptech (Private) Limited and Neo Cassa (Private) Limited.
To protect the general public from unlawful and illegal activities being carried out by various companies, the SECP, frequently issues public warnings advising the general public to refrain from investing in any fraudulent investment schemes.
None of these platforms have the approval for performing these functions under the sandbox regulatory regime of the SECP. In terms of section 87(2) of the Securities Act, 2015, no person can sell securities to the public without prior approval of the SECP.
Unlawful activity is a ground for winding up of such companies under section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017.
While the SECP has initiated legal action and adopted a legal course, against these entities, it also alerted the public against possible misuse of registration status of the companies to mislead them.
The general public, in their best interest, is advised to refrain from investing their hard-earned money into any unauthorised schemes, the notice added.
Read More
ECC approves Rs106.1 billion for Ehsaas subsidy programme
ISLAMABAD: The government has approved Rs106.1 billion Ehsaas Targeted Commodity Subsidy Programme...
Saudi Arabia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation in maintaining regional security, stability
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince...
USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 17th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Russia sharply raises key rate as prices soar
MOSCOW: Russia’s central bank once again sharply raised its interest rate on...
Gold Rate in Pakistan on 17th December 2021
Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 107,253. These...