Seminar participants highlight stress management

LAHORE: There is a need to realize that a healthy body and mind are equally important for business, professions, family members, clients, and employees, an official said.

Speaking at a seminar on “creating wealth through a healthy body and mind”, Chairman Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Haris Ateeq said, “The entire chain is disturbed if one falls sick. It is important to maintain our physical and mental health by taking various measures on a regular basis. We need to understand that careless attitude towards oneself and over-engagement in routine work seriously impacts health.”

“If we continue with the same approach for a long time then it may cause illness and affect our relationships, daily routines, lifestyle, decision making, thought process, temperament, sleep duration, and many other things related to human behaviors”, he added.

The speakers at the seminar stressed the need of addressing the issue of stress to ensure maximum productivity, adding that a healthy body and a mind not only save time and energy but also money.

“Unhealthy and stressful body and mind have a direct impact on the efficiency of a person in general and industrial worker in particular. Managing stress must be part of the training of top management officials”, they said.

It was said during the seminar that the industrial units which adopted stress management strategies, reached the peak of their performance.