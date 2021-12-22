Sindh governor launches FPCCI publications

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has launched research-based and data-driven publications of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), a statement said on Wednesday.

FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo thanked the governor for providing the august platform of the governor’s house for the launch of publications that provide pragmatic solutions for Pakistan’s economic woes in the spheres of monetary policy, anomalies in power-sector tariffs and potential of cryptocurrencies.

Maggo recalled that it was his vision from the very first day that he assumed the charge of FPCCI’s presidency for the year 2021 to establish a professionally-managed economic research cell for which he worked hard despite all the impediments and divergent opinions.

He extended his heartiest gratitude to the Policy Advisory Board (PAB) chairman Mohammad Younus Dagha for rendering his services and supervision of the PAB of FPCCI.

Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail appreciated the efforts and enormous energies that have gone into the publications and was forthcoming in accepting that the government needs more such indigenous research studies into finding the solutions to Pakistan’s peculiar economic issues.

He also expressed his interest to arrange a meeting of the PAB with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and ensured his continuous engagement with the federation in bridging the gap between the government and private sector.

Former Federal Secretary and the current chairman of PAB of FPCCI Mohammad Younus Dagha apprised the audience with the key highlights of the studies, adding that due to the lack of integration of the real sector with the formal lending institutions, policy rates appear redundant in containing demand-pull inflation.

In the context of cryptocurrencies, the chairman further contended that Pakistani authorities should regulate and streamline these virtual assets for which the value for investment by Pakistanis has reached $20 billion before it lands in other more convenient countries.

FPCCI vice president Ather Sultan Chawla thanked the board members for their services to the federation, adding that the governor of Sindh has won the hearts and minds of the business community through his compassionate approach towards the economic issues of the province.