TikTok, ministry to raise awareness for Covid-19 prevention

ISLAMABAD: TikTok and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC), partnered to launch an awareness campaign for Covid-19 prevention in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

As a part of the campaign titled #MeriVaccineKahani, the MNHSRC has officially joined TikTok (@nhsrcpk) and will be using the platform to disseminate information about Covid-19 prevention and their vaccine programme, it added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan said: “We are delighted to join hands with TikTok, one of the most influential social media platforms in Pakistan.”

“Through the platform, we aim to reach out to Pakistanis across the country and educate them about Covid-19 prevention measures and our vaccine programme. Being on TikTok will significantly help us accelerate our efforts in that regard,” he added.

Farah Tukan, Head of Public Policy of Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan at TikTok, said: “We are pleased to join hands with the MNHSRC for this campaign and will do everything we can to support them raise awareness for Covid-19 prevention measures through our platform.”

“As a socially responsible platform, we are committed to supporting the safety and well-being of people and this partnership with the MNHSRC is another step in that direction,” he added.

TikTok is committed to supporting its users by providing accurate information and resources from public health authorities, as well as continued support, encouragement, and uplifting videos that its community shares with each other during this challenging time.

The platform has partnered with the MNHSRC to play its part in educating its users in Pakistan about Covid-19 prevention measures.

Throughout the pandemic, TikTok has worked with government authorities and trusted public health organisations and experts to bring reliable information to its community.