Today Gold Price in UAE – Gold Rate in Dubai 25 December 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, December 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 219.259.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.7525.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Type Morning Afternoon Evening Yesterday OUNCE 6,642.70 6,642.70 24 Carat 219.25 219.25 22 Carat 205.75 205.75 21 Carat 196.50 196.50 18 Carat 168.25 168.25

