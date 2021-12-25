Today Gold Price in UAE – Gold Rate in Dubai 25 December 2021

25th Dec, 2021.
Today Gold Price in UAE

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, December 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 219.259.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 205.7525.

Gold Rate In Dubai Todays (UAE)

Find the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 6th, June 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

 

Type Morning Afternoon Evening Yesterday
OUNCE 6,642.70 6,642.70
24 Carat 219.25 219.25
22 Carat 205.75 205.75
21 Carat 196.50 196.50
18 Carat 168.25 168.25

 

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

