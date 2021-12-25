Today Gold Rate in Karachi 25 December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 02:14 pm
Today Gold Rate in Karachi

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi on December 25th, 2021 stands at Rs Rs 121,000 24k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today Gold Rate in Karachi

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. Rs 121,000

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

GOLD PURITY RATE
24K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 121,000
24K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 103,700
24K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 10,370
22K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 110,916
22K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 95,058
18K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 90,750
18K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 77,775
18K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 7,778
22K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 9,506
21K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 105,875
21K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 90,738
21K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 9,074

