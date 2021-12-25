Today Gold Rate in Karachi 25 December 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi on December 25th, 2021 stands at Rs Rs 121,000 24k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today Gold Rate in Karachi

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. Rs 121,000

Today’s gold rates in Karachi for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below: