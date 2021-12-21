Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 21st December 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Price in UAE (21st December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 218.25 while 22k Carat stands at AED 205.00. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED205.00 from previous day’s AED204.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme Appreciates to AED218.25 from previous day’s AED218.00.