Today’s AED TO PKR Open market rates on December 28, 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs47.15 and Rs49.80 at 9:00 am PST on December 28th, 2021.

AED TO PKR Open market

DATE BUYING SELLING 28 Dec, 2021 49.30 49.80