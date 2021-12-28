Today’s AED TO PKR Open market rates on December 28, 2021

28th Dec, 2021. 05:10 am
Today AED TO PKR Exchange Rate

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs47.15 and Rs49.80 at 9:00 am PST on December 28th, 2021.

AED TO PKR Open market

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate is Rs 47.15 and Rs 48.49 respectively. (Updated, 28th December 2021)

DATE BUYING SELLING
28 Dec, 2021 49.30 49.80

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is the authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

