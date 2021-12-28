Today’s Gold Price in Qatar on, 29th December 2021

The price of gold in Qatar today. © Middle East . in 24

QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 29th December 2021) is QAR 2,478.00. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to QAR 212.45 from the previous day’s QAR 211.30.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold appreciated to QAR 194.74 from the previous day’s QAR 193.69.

Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)

Gold Unit Gold Price in Qatari riyal Ounce QAR 6,608.00 Tola QAR 2,478.00 Gram 24K QAR 212.45 Gram 22K QAR 194.74 Gram 21K QAR 185.89 Gram 18K QAR 159.34

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Qatar. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.