Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 29th December 2021

The Gold rate in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of SAR 39.67 per ounce on 29th December 2021.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 219.16 from previous day’s SAR 217.89

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 200.90 from previous day’s SAR 199.73

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Gold Price in Kuwaiti Dinar Ounce SAR 6,816.91 Tola SAR 2,556.34 Gram 24K SAR 219.16 Gram 22K SAR 200.90 Gram 21K SAR 191.77 Gram 18K SAR 164.37

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Saudi Arabia. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.