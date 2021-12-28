Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 29th December 2021
The Gold rate in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of SAR 39.67 per ounce on 29th December 2021.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 219.16 from previous day’s SAR 217.89
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 200.90 from previous day’s SAR 199.73
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Gold Price in Kuwaiti Dinar
|Ounce
|SAR 6,816.91
|Tola
|SAR 2,556.34
|Gram 24K
|SAR 219.16
|Gram 22K
|SAR 200.90
|Gram 21K
|SAR 191.77
|Gram 18K
|SAR 164.37
Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Saudi Arabia. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.
Read More
Today's Gold Price in Kuwait on, 29th December 2021
Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 29th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29th December 2021, Check...
SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 29th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal...
UAE Dirham to PKR - Today's AED TO PKR exchange rates on Dec 29, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Today's Gold Rate in Dubai on, 29th December 2021
UAE: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 29, 2021) stands...