Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai on, 29th December 2021
UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 29, 2021) stands at AED2568.115 24k per tola.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) came up to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.
Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|December 28
|6,679.40
|220.25
|207.00
|197.50
|169.25
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
Read More
Today's Gold Price in Kuwait on, 29th December 2021
Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 29th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29th December 2021, Check...
SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 29th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal...
UAE Dirham to PKR - Today's AED TO PKR exchange rates on Dec 29, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Today's Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 29th December 2021
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rate in Pakistan on...