Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai on, 29th December 2021

29th Dec, 2021. 04:35 am
today gold rates in dubai

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 29, 2021) stands at AED2568.115 24k per tola.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) came up to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.

Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
December 28 6,679.40 220.25 207.00 197.50 169.25

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

