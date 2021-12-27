Today’s Gold Rate In Pakistan , 28th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 04:40 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rate in Pakistan on December 28, 2021, stands at 125,700 24k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today Gold Rates In Pakistan

Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 107,767
Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 125,700
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 98,787
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 115,225

