Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 14th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 119,000. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.

Today gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are also available on BOL News.

Gold Rate Today In Pakistan

Check the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 14th December 2021).

Today 22k per 10 Grams is Rs. 97,844 while Per tola 21k Gold Rate is Rs. 93,396.

GOLD PURITY RATE
24K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 119,000
24K Gold per 10 Grams Rs 109,083
22K Gold per 10 Grams Rs 97,844
21K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 93,396

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan and international markets on both daily and weekly basis.

 

