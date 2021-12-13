Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 14th December 2021

Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 119,000. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.

Today gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are also available on BOL News.

Gold Rate Today In Pakistan

Check the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 14th December 2021).

Today 22k per 10 Grams is Rs. 97,844 while Per tola 21k Gold Rate is Rs. 93,396.