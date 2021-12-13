Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 14th December 2021
Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 119,000. These rates are normally the same all over Pakistan. However, every city Sarafa market decides the current gold price.
Today gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are also available on BOL News.
Gold Rate Today In Pakistan
Check the updated list of Gold Price in Pakistan today (Updated, 14th December 2021).
Today 22k per 10 Grams is Rs. 97,844 while Per tola 21k Gold Rate is Rs. 93,396.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|24K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 119,000
|24K Gold per 10 Grams
|Rs 109,083
|22K Gold per 10 Grams
|Rs 97,844
|21K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 93,396
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.
BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan and international markets on both daily and weekly basis.
Read More
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on December 14, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 14th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th December 2021, Check...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 14th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Dubai Gold: Today's Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th December 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (14th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...
Turkish president meets central bank governor, finance minister over lira's plunge
ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Monday with the central...