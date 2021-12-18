Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 19th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 19, 2021 stands at Rs107,253 24k per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rate Today in Pakistan
Today 24k Per tola Gold Price in Pakistan is Rs107,253.
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 107,253
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 125,100
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 98,315
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 114,675
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. BOL News keeps an eye on latest Gold Rates in Pakistan, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis.
