TRY/PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR on, 28th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of LIRA (TRY) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs14.08 and Rs15.08 at 7:47 Pm PST on December 28, 2021.
Today Turkish Lira to PKR
Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR buying rate and selling rate is Rs 14.08 and Rs 15.08 respectively. (Updated, 28th December 2021)
|TRY
|PKR
|1 TRY
|15.0828 PKR
|5 TRY
|75.4142 PKR
|10 TRY
|150.828 PKR
|25 TRY
|377.071 PKR
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 LIRA to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
Read More
Pakistan bourse remains bullish: KSE-100 Index gains 130 points
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks moved both ways, as the National Assembly session...
National Water Policy key to achieving economic goals: minister
LAHORE: The implementation of the National Water Policy (NWP) is important for...
Minister orders completion of development work in industrial estates
LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday directed...
PDWP approves 4 uplift projects worth Rs3.40 billion
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved execution of...
Minister assures gas supply to export-oriented industries
LAHORE: The gas supply to the industries will be restored from December...