TRY/PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR on, 28th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

28th Dec, 2021. 07:55 pm
Turkish lira to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of LIRA (TRY) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs14.08 and Rs15.08 at 7:47 Pm PST on December 28, 2021.

Today Turkish Lira to PKR

TRY PKR
1 TRY 15.0828 PKR
5 TRY 75.4142 PKR
10 TRY 150.828 PKR
25 TRY 377.071 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 LIRA to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

