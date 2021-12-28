TRY/PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR on, 28th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of LIRA (TRY) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs14.08 and Rs15.08 at 7:47 Pm PST on December 28, 2021.

Today Turkish Lira to PKR

Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR buying rate and selling rate is Rs 14.08 and Rs 15.08 respectively. (Updated, 28th December 2021)

TRY PKR 1 TRY 15.0828 PKR 5 TRY 75.4142 PKR 10 TRY 150.828 PKR 25 TRY 377.071 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 LIRA to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.