U.S. agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures rose across the board on Friday, led by soybeans.

The most active corn contract for March delivery rose 2 cents, or 0.34 percent, to settle at 5.9325 U.S. dollars per bushel. March wheat climbed 4.5 cents, or 0.58 percent, to settle at 7.75 dollars per bushel. January soybean gained 8 cents, or 0.63 percent, to settle at 12.8525 dollars per bushel.

Adverse South American weather opens the upside in the marketplace for corn, soybean and wheat. The CBOT will add weather premium to price if the forecast is correct. Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that a weekly close above 5.92 dollars for March corn and 12.95 dollars for January soybeans will turn the charts bullish. It is all about South American weather into yearend.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that China secured 133,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans and sale of 33,000 metric tons of soyoil to India. AgResource forecasts that China will take 29-31 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans in 2021-2022.

The damage from the exceptional windstorm across the U.S. Plains and Western Midwest is still being measured. The next 2-3 weeks of weather will help determine the viability of some of the wind-blown wheat.

Limited rain is offered for the crop areas of Southern Brazil and Argentina over the next 10 days. Northern Brazil stays well-watered with rainfall. South American crop yield risks are rising with excessive rains in Northern Brazil and a deepening drought for Southern Brazil and Northern Argentina.