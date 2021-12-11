U.S. listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

NEW YORK — U.S. listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Friday with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of Pinduoduo and XPeng rose 2.32 percent and 1.52 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of BeiGene and Yum China Holdings slipped 2.35 percent and 1.34 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks finished higher on Friday even after data showed a key U.S. inflation gauge rose at the fastest annual pace in almost 40 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 216.30 points, or 0.60 percent, to 35,970.99. The S&P 500 increased 44.57 points, or 0.95 percent, to 4,712.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 113.23 points, or 0.73 percent, to 15,630.60.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 13.39 percent to 18.69.

As of Thursday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 3,159.94, marking a 6.15-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 39.52-percent slide for the year-to-date returns.