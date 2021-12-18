U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

NEW YORK — U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Friday with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of NetEase and JD.com slid 5.15 percent and 2.26 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of Pinduoduo and Alibaba Group Holding rose 1.7 percent and 1.54 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, dragged down by heavy selling in the financials and the energy sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 532.20 points, or 1.48 percent, to 35,365.44. The S&P 500 fell 48.03 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,620.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 10.75 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,169.68.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, rose 4.86 percent to 21.57.

As of Thursday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,903.62, marking a 13.76-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 44.42-percent slide for the year-to-date returns.