U.S. petroleum data mixed last week: EIA
HOUSTON — U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.8 million barrels per day during the week ending Dec. 17, 148,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average, according to a weekly report issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Refineries operated at 89.6 percent of their operable capacity last week. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day. Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day.
U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.2 million barrels per day last week, down by 277,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.4 million barrels per day, 12.7 percent more than the same four-week period last year.
Excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories went down by 4.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 423.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8 percent below the five year average for this time of year.
Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 7.0 million barrels last week.
Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.9 million barrels a day, up by 11 percent from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 9.1 million barrels a day, up by 14.7 percent from the same period last year.
The United States has been a major global oil producer over the past few years, thanks to surging growth in its shale oil production.
Read More
Global debt at record $226 trillion
In 2020, we observed the largest one-year debt surge since World War...
World Bank approves $195 million loan to improve power distribution system
The World Bank’s board of executive directors has approved $195 million in...
Textile exports up 8% in November
Pakistan’s textile exports witnessed an increase of 8 per cent month-on-month to...
SBP sets limits for foreign currency purchase to discourage speculative gains
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said the limits of...
Pakistan spends Rs144b on mobile phones import
Pakistan has spent Rs144 billion for the import of mobile phones during...