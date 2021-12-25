UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 26th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs47.15 and Rs48.46 at 9:00 am PST on December 26th, 2021.

Today UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan

