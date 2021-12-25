UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 26th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs47.15 and Rs48.46 at 9:00 am PST on December 26th, 2021.
Today UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan
Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate is Rs 47.15 and Rs 48.49 respectively. (Updated, 26th December 2021)
The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
