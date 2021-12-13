UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 14th December 2021

The AED slightly increased against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs47.10 and Rs48.46 at 9:00 am PST on December 14th, 2021.

The AED decreases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.58 and Rs48.50 on December 13, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

Dirham to PKR Open market

Find the updated list of UAE Dirham into PKR [Updated on, 14th December 2021]

DATE BUYING SELLING 14th Dec, 2021 47.10 48.46

This UAE Dirham to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.