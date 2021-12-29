UAE Dirham to PKR – Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates on Dec 29, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs 49.00 and Rs 49.50 at 9:00 am PST on December 29th, 2021.
Today UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan
Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate given below. (Updated, 29th December 2021)
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|29th Dec, 2021
|49.00
|49.50
The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is the authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan – BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
