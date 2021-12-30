UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 30th December 2021

Share this post on

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 30, 2021) stands at AED2568.115 24k per tola.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) came up to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.