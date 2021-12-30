UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 30th December 2021
UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 30, 2021) stands at AED2568.115 24k per tola.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) came up to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.
Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|December 28
|6,679.40
|220.25
|207.00
|197.50
|169.25
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
