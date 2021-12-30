UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 30th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 05:30 am
today gold rates in dubai

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Dec 30, 2021) stands at AED2568.115 24k per tola.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) came up to AED207.00 from previous day’s AED205.75.

Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
December 28 6,679.40 220.25 207.00 197.50 169.25

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Read More

15 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 30th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on December 30, 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on Dec 30, 2021 is being sold...
1 hour ago
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 30th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
2 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: 1 SAR TO PKR Open market rates on, 30th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Saudi Riyal...
8 hours ago
Decentraland Mana Price Prediction: Decentraland has broken into the symmetrical triangle

As per experts, Decentraland has broken into the symmetrical triangle on the...
8 hours ago
Unisame demands clarification on poppy seeds export

KARACHI; The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the...