UAE Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE on, 26th December 2021
UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (26th December 2021) 24 Carat is AED 219.25 while 22k Carat stands at AED 205.75. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) has no change to AED205.75 from the previous day’s AED205.75.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme same as AED219.25 from the previous day’s AED219.25.
Gold Rate in Dubai today
Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 26th December 2021)
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|December 25
|6,642.70
|219.25
|205.75
|196.50
|168.25
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
