Unisame urges for enhanced trade with Afghanistan

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the government to enhance trade with Afghanistan, an official said on Monday.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver has called on the government not to lose the opportunity of trade with Afghanistan and facilitate the importers to import goods from Afghanistan and re-export them to global buyers as banking facilities and financing are lacking in Afghanistan.

Thaver said, “Our exporters and indentors are receiving enquiries for Afghanistan origin goods and foreign buyers are ready to place orders through Pakistani intermediaries and indentors, and requesting them to arrange shipments to their destinations.”

Thaver said that this step will also help Afghanistan to get back on its feet and at the same time our exporters will be able to benefit by rendering their services.

Afghanistan, like Pakistan, is also an agricultural country and is blessed with crops, fruits and vegetables, herbs and roots.

Since its trade is suffering due to economic setbacks, the global buyers are concerned about their dispatches but feel confident as far as Pakistan is concerned. The Afghan border traders have best relations with Pakistani exporters, who are in a position to manage not only exports but can also get orders for them for transit trade, he said.

The Unisame president added that our merchants enjoy the best facilities of logistics, banking and global marketing to cater to overseas buyers as we need to avail this opportunity before any other country cashes on this.

The Unisame Council has urged the promotion of transit and border trade and also export of goods imported from Afghanistan, requesting the ministry of commerce to examine the possibilities and facilitate trade without any impediments.