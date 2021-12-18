US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 18th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.88 and Rs178.15 at 9:22 am PST on December 18th, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market