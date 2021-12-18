US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 18th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.88 and Rs178.15 at 9:22 am PST on December 18th, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
USD TO PKR Open Market
Check the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 18th December 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|18th Dec 2021
|176.88
|178.15
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
