US dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd december 2021

22nd Dec, 2021. 04:40 am
Exchange rate volatility likely to continue

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs177 and Rs178.10 at 8:00 am PST on December 22, 2021.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.15 and Rs178.05 on December 21, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Check the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 22 December 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
22 Dec 2021 177 178.10
Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021 – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

