US dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd december 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs177 and Rs178.10 at 8:00 am PST on December 22, 2021.
The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.15 and Rs178.05 on December 21, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
USD TO PKR Open Market
Check the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 22 December 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|22 Dec 2021
|177
|178.10
