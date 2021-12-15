USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 15th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs176.88 and Rs178.64 at 09:15 am PST on December 15th, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
USD TO PKR Open Market
Find the updated list of USD TO PKR open market rates, 15th December 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|15th Dec 2021
|176.88
|178.64
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
