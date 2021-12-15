USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 16th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs177.88 and Rs178.00 at 09:00 am PST on December 16, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Check the updated list of USD TO PKR open market rates, 16th December 2021. DATE BUYING SELLING 16th Dec 2021 176.88 178.00 All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)