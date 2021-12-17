USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 17th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs174.45 and Rs178.04 at 3:14 pm PST on December 17, 2021.

The USD decreases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs177.98 on December 16, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.