USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 17th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 07:11 pm
Dollar rate in Pakistan

Dollar remains stable against the PKR.

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs174.45 and Rs178.04 at 3:14 pm PST on December 17, 2021.

The USD decreases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs177.98 on December 16, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

US Dollar to PKR Open Market

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
December 17, 2021 Rs. 178.04

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

