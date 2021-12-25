USD TO PKR Open market rates on, 25th December 2021

USD TO PKR: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs179.90 and Rs181.30 on December 25, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

Today US Dollar Rate to Pakistan Rupee (1 USD to PKR) is 181.30 PKR, all currency prices are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR conversion. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Easily find the 1 USD buying rate and selling rate in Pakistan. Here you can also convert all major currencies.

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan open market are not same as interbank especially dollar rate. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency.

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)