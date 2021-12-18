USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 19th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.45 and Rs179.44 at 3:14 pm PST on December 19, 2021.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 18, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.