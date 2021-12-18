USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 19th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 03:30 am
USD to PKR - Dollar rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.45 and Rs179.44 at 3:14 pm PST on December 19, 2021.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 18, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

US Dollar to PKR Open Market

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
December 19, 2021 Rs. 179.44
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

 

