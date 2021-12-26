USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 27th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.45 and Rs179.44 at 9:14 am PST on December 27, 2021.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 26, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
USD TO PKR Open Market
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|December 27, 2021
|Rs. 179.44
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
Read More
Gold Price in Pakistan today on December 27, 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Price in Pakistan on December 27, 2021, stands at Rs125,700...
Prize Bond Schedule 2022 – Dates Of Prize Bond From JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022
Prize Bond Schedule 2022– Lottery bonds are a type of government bond in which some randomly...
Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid
Afghanistan’s Finance Ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft...
New virus wave, inflation cool German consumers’ mood
German consumer sentiment worsened for the second month running, a key survey...
Japan’s record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy
Japan’s parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on...